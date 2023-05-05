Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (ACDVF, AETUF, ANDHF, AOCIF, ASGTF, BADFF, BLCO, CFPZF, CHRRF, CNQ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 5th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

had its target price increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$95.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $10.00.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.25).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49).

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74).

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $170.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £151 ($188.66) to £168 ($209.90).

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $9.50 to $9.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $52.00.

