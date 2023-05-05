Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (ACDVF, AETUF, ANDHF, AOCIF, ASGTF, BADFF, BLCO, CFPZF, CHRRF, CNQ)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 5th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$95.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $10.00.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.25).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49).

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74).

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $170.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £151 ($188.66) to £168 ($209.90).

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $9.50 to $9.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $52.00.

