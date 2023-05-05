Investors Buy High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

