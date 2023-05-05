Invivyd (IVVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Invivyd to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invivyd stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invivyd Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

