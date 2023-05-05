iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.23. 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.03% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

