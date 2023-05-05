iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Up 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.52. 8,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

