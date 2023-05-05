iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Shares Up 1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58. 611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.00% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

