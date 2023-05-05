IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $116.59. 249,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

