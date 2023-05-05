IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.09

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 12668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $211,243.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,190.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,759,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,287. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $117,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.