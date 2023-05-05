iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $11.38 on Friday, reaching $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 223,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

