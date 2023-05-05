Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 1.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 410,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

