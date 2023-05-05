iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.03 and last traded at C$26.01. 70,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 90,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.91.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.64.

