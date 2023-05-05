iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 248,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,828 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVV traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.01. 1,476,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.