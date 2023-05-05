iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 998,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

