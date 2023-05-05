iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04. 3,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

