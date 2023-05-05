iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 61,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.