iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,630,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

