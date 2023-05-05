Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Itron Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Itron stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 739,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -298.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

