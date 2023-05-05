IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE opened at $37.37 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

