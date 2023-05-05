Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $151.99. 292,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,347. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

