Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $17.27. Jamf shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 61,258 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jamf Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Stories
