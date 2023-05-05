Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $17.27. Jamf shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 61,258 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.