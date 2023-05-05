Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Increased to $26.90 by Analysts at Citigroup

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

