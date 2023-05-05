Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 22nd Century Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

JHG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 599,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,999. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

