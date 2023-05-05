Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group makes up 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.80% of Janus Henderson Group worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JHG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 98,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,165. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

