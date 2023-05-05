JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Shares Down 2.2%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 60,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

JATT Acquisition Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

