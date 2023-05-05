Jennifer Rock Sells 6,800 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $48.68. 5,881,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,554. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,322,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.