Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 102,405 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,405 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $244,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions
In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
