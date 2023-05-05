Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

