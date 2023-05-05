Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $392.53 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179,068 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Intuit worth $392,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.48. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

