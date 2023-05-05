Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $15,018,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $60.17. 747,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 325.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.