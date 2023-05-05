Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RS traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.36. The stock had a trading volume of 95,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,254. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.