Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 854,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,354. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 294.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.