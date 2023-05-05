Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. 3,215,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.