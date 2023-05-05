Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.40. 4,735,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

