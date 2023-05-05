J&J Snack Foods Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

JJSF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

