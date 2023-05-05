John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.71. 2,430,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,050. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

