John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,656 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,592,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. 370,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.