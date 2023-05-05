John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.25 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for about 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 307.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 110.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 212,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. 141,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,037. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

