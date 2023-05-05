John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Black Hills accounts for about 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Black Hills worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 88,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

