John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of ArcBest worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.04. 28,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
