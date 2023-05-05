John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,448,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.32. 26,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

