John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 343,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,803. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.