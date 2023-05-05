John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 155,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 380,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,101,000 after buying an additional 163,471 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

