Johnny Trotter Acquires 4,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,655,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.