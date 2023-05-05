Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 543,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $210.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

