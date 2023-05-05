Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $19,550.89 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,924.41 or 0.99998830 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05606068 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,462.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

