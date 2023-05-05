JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 227,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

