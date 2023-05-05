JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 14,982 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $45.74.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

