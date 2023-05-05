JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEEGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 14,982 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $45.74.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.