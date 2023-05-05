Julian Dunkerton Acquires 4,511,910 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 4,511,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,429,051.60 ($4,284,172.41).

On Thursday, February 16th, Julian Dunkerton acquired 1 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 112 ($1.40).

LON:SDRY traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 77.90 ($0.97). 540,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,970. The company has a market capitalization of £64.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.40 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.99.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

