Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$935.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.48 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Kadant Stock Down 1.5 %

Kadant stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.71. 85,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,472. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kadant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

