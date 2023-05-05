Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.20 million.

Kaman Trading Up 0.7 %

Kaman stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,737. The stock has a market cap of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

